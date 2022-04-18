Thermal power regains primacy, but policy bottlenecks remain

Politicians and many stakeholders often get carried by short term trends. In 2016, increasing coal inventories led the government to say it was working on a plan to eliminate imports. Six years later India continues to depend on coal imports. In fact, the country narrowly escaped blackouts in 2021 when power plants built on imported coal scaled down production. Recently, the Union Ministry of Power has recommended coal imports for blending of up to 10 percent in total fuel usage. Plants built on imported coal cannot just...