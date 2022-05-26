There is still a large under-recovery of cost increases: Sanjeev Aggarwal, CFO of JK Tyre

Commodity prices have played havoc with tyre makers in the last one year. According to Sanjeev Aggarwal, Chief Financial Officer of JK Tyre & Industries, the company has been able to pass on only around 60 percent of cost increases to end-users. However, Aggarwal feels the worst is over for tyre companies as automobile sales are seeing traction following the opening up of the economy after the pandemic. In this regard, Sanjeev feels the government’s recent decision to cut excise...