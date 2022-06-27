HomeNewsOpinion

There is no wage-price spiral in India

Manas Chakravarty   •

Real rural wage growth has been very low, sometimes negative, in the last eight years

Source: Reuters
At the last Monetary Committee Policy meeting, Ashima Goyal pointed out the relationship between rural wages and high inflation in India. Inflation becomes broad-based only when it results in a wage-price spiral. She said, ‘True second round effects require wages to rise. And since in India the majority still lives in rural areas, rural wages must rise.’ She also added that during the last episode of high inflation, during 2007-11, real rural wage growth became sharply positive. What has...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers