There is another act to come in this market drama

US stocks have pulled back from the edge of the cliff — the 20 per cent drop that defines a bear market. Now many people are wondering how this drama, still the worst start of any year since 1970, ends. My view is that this is the intermission, and that the next act will bring another step down. Past patterns suggest as much. Records for the S&P 500 going back to 1926 show a total of 15 bear markets, with...