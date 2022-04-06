HomeNewsOpinion

The worry line for bond market runs deep. What’s hurting?

Suyash Choudhary   •

The problem for the bond market is less from RBI and more from a massive sovereign borrowing calendar, not just for the immediate year ahead but for a few more years after that 

Representative image
The Global Growth Framework Unsustainability The defining feature of the last two years for global macro was that growth recovery has been driven by developed markets (DMs). This in turn has been fuelled by unsustainably large fiscal expansion backed by aggressive central bank easing. The most notable, as also the most material, example of this has been the US, but also to a very large extent Europe. These are economies that otherwise have had trend rates of growth of under...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers