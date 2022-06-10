English
    The unduly wide net cast by the Money Laundering law 

    The very tough anti-money laundering was enacted to combat heinous crimes such as drug trafficking and terrorism finance. But over the years, sundry and lesser evils have been added which makes the law near draconian and needs to be thoroughly revisited

    Jayant Thakur
    June 10, 2022 / 11:51 AM IST
    It is scary to see how the law relating to prevention of money laundering has been widened to cover activities that are far, far beyond the original intent of this very strict law. The Prevention of Money Laundering Act was made, as its Preamble to the Act clearly says, as part of India’s commitment to follow the UN mandate to its member states. This mandate, at its core, is to use this law as an anti-drug trafficking tool. Its extension...

