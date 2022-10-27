HomeNewsOpinion

The UK’s share of the world economy has been steadily shrinking

Manas Chakravarty   •

India’s share of the world economy, in PPP terms, exceeded the UK’s share as far back as 1993 

Inflation in the UK has jumped back above 10 percent in September on rampant food prices. (Representational image)
Rishi Sunak becoming the UK prime minister has led to much celebration in India, with many pointing to the irony of a brown-skinned Hindu from a former colony getting the top job. Some have even called it karma. But perhaps the time to celebrate was way back in 1993, when the Indian economy, in terms of Purchasing Power Parity, which adjusts for the differing price levels among the economies being compared, became larger than the UK economy. The accompanying chart,...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers