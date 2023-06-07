The Ukraine War brings home the importance of air defences

The Russia-Ukraine war has highlighted the key role of air defences against a superior enemy. (File image)

Following a hiatus of two months, Russian air assaults against Kyiv started in earnest in late April, 2023. The Ukranian Air Defences kicked into high gear to neutralise the Russian missile attacks. The Russian attacks did result in the deaths of 23 civilians. However, the Ukrainians have been able to intercept a large number of Russian missiles.

Russia’s modus operandi has been to carry out long-range missile strikes against Ukrainian targets. The Ukrainian Air Defences (AD) at the outset of the war were too weak to fend off saturated Russian missile attacks against Kyiv and other major cities. Notwithstanding the recent Russian attacks, Ukrainian AD performance has been commendable. Generally, Ukraine’s, United States of America (USA) and Western supplied missile and air defence systems have performed admirably against Russian missile attacks.

Why Air Defences Matter

However, despite setbacks, the Russians have adapted as well. A weakness that Ukrainian AD suffered in recent weeks have been against Russian Geranium-2 - drone attacks geared for striking infrastructure, which are significantly cheaper than their American counterpart – the Reaper, which cost $32 million apiece. Ukraine’s Russian built S-300 AD systems have not been quite as effective against, ironically, Russian glide bombs, which are being delivered from Su-34 and Su-35 fighter jets which are outside the engagement range of the Ukrainian S-300s.

Significant any movement of Ukrainian force concentrations is highly vulnerable to Russian glide bomb attacks delivered from Russian fixed wing aircraft. Glide bombs are a way for the Russian Air Force fighter jets to avoid exposure to Ukraine’s otherwise fairly advanced AD capabilities. The Russians have mostly used the FAB-500M-62 glide bomb.

As a consequence, the Russian Air Force has avoided high attrition and secured at least for now Bakhmut. Glide bombs can be produced in large numbers and the Russians have accumulated a large inventory of these weapons for employment against Ukrainian targets. A second, yet not inconsequential Russian munition that has devastated Ukrainian targets is the 1B75 Penicillin, which is a counter-artillery system that does not use radar to detect, identify and track missiles.

It employs sound waves through thermacoustic sensors consisting of infrared and optical cameras. Unlike radar-based systems that can be suppressed through electronic countermeasures, the Penicillin suffers from no such deficiency and it has an engagement range of 25 kilometres making it impossible for Ukrainian AD to detect let alone intercept the Penicillin.

The NATO-built radar-based Ukrainian air defences (AD) can detect targets of up to a range of 50 kilometres and not less. In the highly crowded battlefield of Ukraine the Penicillins have proved to be lethal with NATO having no comparable systems nor neutralising countermeasures. Both improved jamming by Russia and the Penicillin have rendered Ukraine’s US supplied High Mobility Artillery Rockets (HIMARs) rockets less effective. However, for long-range precision strikes the latter have proved to be highly lethal and effective against Russian targets.

India’s Air Defence Capabilities

Indian AD is multilayered to cater to a variety of threats consisting of four key types of AD systems. The first being the Indian Ballistic Missile Defence Programme (BMDP) geared for long-range interception of projectiles. The second is the S-400 Triumf built by the Russians geared for medium range interception.

The third and fourth AD capabilities in India’s inventory include Short-Range (SR) ADs such as the Akash Air Defence systems and the Man Portable Air Defence (MANPADs) and Very Short Range Air Defence (VSHORAD) systems for engaging low-altitude aerial targets.

India does not possess, as of now, glide bombs developed by the Russians and employed with a fair level of effectiveness against their Ukrainian foes nor does India possess Penicillin counter artillery systems to destroy targets over short distances.

Russian Dependence, Supply Bottlenecks

India’s defence budgets have generally been robust in catering to the acquisition of a whole range of imported, as well as indigenous- and joint venture- developed AD systems. However, suppliers such as Russia, many of whose AD capabilities are operated by the three services of the Indian military, have delayed supply of additional S-400s to the IAF, because of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Consequently, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has been compelled to return Rs 1,837 crore to the government due to Moscow’s non-delivery of, especially S-400s, and India’s reciprocal inability to pay dues as a result of Western sanctions against Moscow. The S-400s are particularly indispensable against China, however, the final batch of these potent AD systems will only be delivered after 2024.

Thus, the IAF, which was projected to spend Rs 85,000 crore for FY2023 will only spend Rs 57,000 crore. The problem facing the Indian armed forces is not the availability of resources, but supply bottlenecks that have prevented timely expenditure that meet India’s AD requirements.

Kartik Bommakanti is a Senior Fellow with the Strategic Studies Programme at the Observer Research Foundation, New Delhi. Views are personal and do not represent the stand of this publication.