The Ukraine war and sanctions will lead to a global food crisis 

(Image: Reuters)

Since the start of the Russian-Ukraine war, financial markets have been hammered. While the Russian stock market was shut down after a sharp fall on the day the war commenced, other global markets have also taken a beating. Emerging markets continue to be affected as foreign investors are withdrawing money with a vengeance. European markets, with a war going on at their doorstep, have seen a double-digit fall in percentage terms as of 9th March. Close trade ties with Russia...