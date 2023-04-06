The UK stock market needs another Nigel Lawson

Will no one say anything nice about the UK stock market? It doesn’t look like it. Nick Train, one of the UK’s best-known fund managers, says it is a backwater. The Investors Forum, a group of the world’s largest investors, says British stocks are no longer a “must own.” Legal & General Group Plc Chief Executive Officer Nigel Wilson says he sees little here but “perpetual drift” in the wrong direction.

Everything about the UK is wrong. We are politically unstable. We are business unfriendly — check out our windfall taxes and the odd decision to put corporation tax up to 25 percent from 19 percent. Our economy is, says the International Monetary Fund, going to grow by a mere 0.6 percent this year. That’s less than Russia.

And the stock market itself? Disaster. UK-listed companies are slow-growth and super boring — think energy, materials, banks and food and drink. Not a whizz-bang tip-top tech among them. The index is little changed in a decade — and is currently barely trading above mid-2018 levels. So bad is it that even our own institutions don’t want to own it. In 2000, UK pension and insurance funds held around 40 percent of the UK market. Today, it’s 4 percent.

The result? A deserved vicious circle of selling, low liquidity and more selling. No wonder then that UK equities are cheap. UK medium and large stocks currently trade at around a 40 percent discount to those in the US. And no wonder so many UK companies are talking about listing in the US as are microchip designer Arm Ltd and building materials giant CRH — where their valuations (and their salaries) will soar as a simple result of not being British anymore. Perhaps no one says anything nice because there is nothing nice to say.

This is a compelling bad news story. It is also almost definitely wrong — as most consensus positions in markets are. Much of the above will fix itself. The UK economy is not performing nearly as badly as the IMF would like: We dodged recession last year and had 0.1 percent growth in the fourth quarter. The pension fund selling (which has been mainly regulation rather than misery-driven) is coming to an end — and may reverse if UK market performance picks up (money follows money).

UK market performance will probably pick up, as cheap things always mean revert in markets. Look, for example, to Shell Plc, BP Plc and Exxon Mobil Corp, says Troy Asset Management’s Sebastian Lyon. They are very similar companies, but you can buy the shares of the former two for close to half the price of the latter for no obvious reason other than that they are listed in the UK. The same is true of Unilever Plc (price to earnings ratio is 16 times) relative to Procter & Gamble Co (26 times).

These UK-listed companies are not performing badly. They are just cheap — and I am far from the first person to say so. Eventually, a few more fund managers will notice — perhaps around the same time they notice that the FTSE 100 dividend yield provides a neat little hedge against inflation. Then both valuations and liquidity will rise.

However, there are also a few very obvious things we can do to help things along. For some hints, you might start by reading some of the obituaries of the late Nigel Lawson, chancellor of the exchequer from 1983 to 1989. Some lessons may emerge. Such as, for example, ignore the forecasters. The first few years of Lawson’s time in office were characterised by dismal (and always lousy) forecasts. In 1985, for instance, Oxford Economic Forecasting had UK growth down for 2.3 percent, while the National Institute of Economics and Social Research went for 3.3 percent. The UK economy actually grew by 3.8 percent.

The second thing to note is that good markets can happen when things look bad. The first leg of the long bull market of 1979 to 1987 happened despite low growth and ongoing inflation — because the UK was jammed with good, and inexpensive, companies.

Then consider tax and regulatory complexity. Lawson used to boast that he cut or abolished a tax in every budget. He did — albeit with a Thatcherite eye to fiscal sustainability. His first budget in 1984 was a massive exercise in simplification. Various minor taxes were abolished and stamp duty on shares cut to 1 percent. There was also an impressive “cleansing of allowances and distortions,” as market historian John Littlewood put it, in the corporate tax system alongside a reduction in the rate of corporation tax to 35 percent from 52 percent over three years.

The so-called Big Bang and a stream of new listings followed from both the public and private sectors. The stock market loved all this: After Lawson’s first budget, the FTSE All Share index rose 5 percent in four days. He did even more in subsequent budgets, cutting income tax, cutting stamp duty further and introducing the new personal equity plan (PEP), the forerunner of the ISA, a tax-free wrapper for individuals’ stock market investment.

Today, the UK is on a different path. We aren’t simplifying or cutting. Far from it. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak might boast that he wants to cut taxes, but our tax burden is rising and our system is growing increasingly complicated and capricious. Corporation tax is on the up after four decades and personal taxation is also rising fast. Dividend and capital gains allowances have been halved, and the freezing of all income-tax thresholds until 2027/2028 represents a whoppingly high stealth tax with the well-off being hit the hardest: The top rate of income tax — 45 percent — now kicks in at a mere £125,140 ($156,475). Add all this together, and it takes the UK tax burden from its long-term average of around 32 percent to more like 37 percent.

This kind of thing matters across the board. Companies are nothing but collections of people. The people at the top want to run their companies in an environment that both supports their business and pays them well. They also like to pay as little tax as possible on what they earn — as do their employees. And at the very least, they need to know that the direction of travel is from higher and more complicated to lower and simpler. Right now they know nothing of the sort, which might be one reason so many appear

open to jurisdictional arbitrage — the idea of listing in a country where their incomes will at least be higher and their taxes probably lower.

In 1982, Lawson noted that his party had talked long enough about reforming the public sector and the tax system. It was time to act. The UK stock market might be telling us it’s that time again.

Merryn Somerset Webb is a senior columnist for Bloomberg Opinion covering personal finance and investment. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.

Credit: Bloomberg