The UK stock market needs another Nigel Lawson

Merryn Somerset Webb
Apr 06, 2023 / 05:37 PM IST

UK-listed companies are slow-growth and super boring. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak might boast that he wants to cut taxes, but our tax burden is rising and our system is growing increasingly complicated and capricious

Britain's former Finance Minister Nigel Lawson. He was the tax-cutting UK Treasury chief under the late Margaret Thatcher. (AP Photo/John Redman, File)

Will no one say anything nice about the UK stock market? It doesn’t look like it. Nick Train, one of the UK’s best-known fund managers, says it is a backwater. The Investors Forum, a group of the world’s largest investors, says British stocks are no longer a “must own.” Legal & General Group Plc Chief Executive Officer Nigel Wilson says he sees little here but “perpetual drift” in the wrong direction.

Everything about the UK is wrong. We are politically unstable. We are business unfriendly — check out our windfall taxes and the odd decision to put corporation tax up to 25 percent from 19 percent. Our economy is, says the International Monetary Fund, going to grow by a mere 0.6 percent this year. That’s less than Russia.

And the stock market itself? Disaster. UK-listed companies are slow-growth and super boring — think energy, materials, banks and food and drink. Not a whizz-bang tip-top tech among them. The index is little changed in a decade — and is currently barely trading above mid-2018 levels. So bad is it that even our own institutions don’t want to own it. In 2000, UK pension and insurance funds held around 40 percent of the UK market. Today, it’s 4 percent.

The result? A deserved vicious circle of selling, low liquidity and more selling. No wonder then that UK equities are cheap. UK medium and large stocks currently trade at around a 40 percent discount to those in the US. And no wonder so many UK companies are talking about listing in the US as are microchip designer Arm Ltd and building materials giant CRH — where their valuations (and their salaries) will soar as a simple result of not being British anymore. Perhaps no one says anything nice because there is nothing nice to say.