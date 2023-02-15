HomeNewsOpinion

The toughest job in central banking welcomes BoJ new Governor Kazuo Ueda

Ajay Bagga   •

What will be the consequences of Ueda’s policies for the carry trade, which has become a significant source of foreign investments for key segments of the global markets?

As the Kuroda era ends, markets are on the edge again. Will there be a change in stance from the ultra-loose monetary policy of the last few decades? Source: Reuters
Highlights The Bank of Japan’s long-term governor Haruhiko Kuroda will be replaced by Kazuo Ueda in April Ultra-loose monetary policy has led to dysfunctional markets Ueda may be compelled to tighten policy between October and December as domestic inflation quickens Rising yields may prompt Japanese investors to repatriate funds back home, drying up global liquidity and exerting upward pressure on global borrowing costs The implications for global markets and the Japanese economy will be far reaching We will get an idea of Ueda’s policy outlook...

