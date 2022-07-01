The TINA factor in working for the gig economy

“The rapidly burgeoning gig workforce is ushering in a new economic revolution globally. India – with its demographic dividend of half-a-billion labour force and the world’s youngest population, rapid urbanisation, widespread adoption of smartphones and associated technology – is the new frontier of this revolution,” says a new report on the gig economy by government think tank NITI Aayog. So what does this bold new world look like? The study estimates that in 2020-21, 77 lakh (7.7 million) workers were...