The three iron laws of wealth inequality

In 1911, Italian political scientist Roberto Michels wrote a book titled, ‘Political Parties: A Sociological Study of the Oligarchical Tendencies of Modern Democracy’, in which he formulated ‘The Iron Law of Oligarchy’. This law said that regardless of how democratic a nation or organisation proclaims itself, a small elite will always control it. Even if a state starts off as democratic, it will soon develop into an oligarchy. From those beliefs, it was but a small step to joining Benito Mussolini’s Fascist Party.

His work has been enormously controversial, but his study of the German Social Democratic Party, perhaps the most democratic and egalitarian of the political parties of the time, showed that it too was controlled by an elite.

Michels’ theory was similar to those propounded by Vilfredo Pareto and Gaetano Mosca, whose views are collectively tagged as Italian elite theory in political science.

Mosca said that all but the most primitive societies are ruled by a numerical minority. As the Encyclopedia Britannica says, ‘In The Ruling Class, he asserted that societies are necessarily governed by minorities: by military, priestly, or hereditary oligarchies or by aristocracies of wealth or of merit.’

Pareto, who was also an economist, studied reams of data through history, and found that the distribution of wealth has always been badly skewed. His famous 80/20 rule said that in all societies the top 20 percent of the population own 80 percent of resources.

Today, we have access to far more data on wealth and income distribution. If you take a look at the data in the World Inequality Database (WID), you’ll find that the poorer half of the population in any country, irrespective of its political system, its level of development, its social values or its geographical location, has less than 10 percent of its wealth. We could call this the first Iron Law of Wealth Inequality. Democracy and the rule of mass parties seem to make little difference.

The accompanying Chart 1 shows that the share of the bottom half ranges from -0.4 percent (negative net worth, or debts higher than wealth) in Brazil to 9 percent in the Netherlands.

What about the share of the apex elite, the top 1 percent?

India, China and the United States have very different political systems. But the richest 1 percent of Americans, in 2021, owned 34.9 percent of the nation’s wealth, the richest 1 percent in China owned 31 percent of their country’s wealth, while in India the richest 1 percent had 33 percent of the nation’s wealth. These are countries at very different levels of development, with different political systems and yet they all have their top elites owning more or less the same proportion of their economies.

Russian inequality is even more extreme, with their top 1 percent owning 47.7 percent of the country. But even their elite can’t beat Brazil, where the richest 1 percent own 48.9 percent.

Between 1995 and 2021, in most countries, the share in wealth of the top 1 percent has gone up sharply. In China, it went up from 16.6 percent to 31 percent, in India from 23.2 percent to 33 percent, in Russia from 21.5 percent to 47.7 percent and in the US from 28.5 percent to 34.9 percent.

Chart 1 gives you the data. There are exceptions to the trend, as in the Netherlands, Belgium, Norway and the Philippines. But the overall picture, in the last twenty five years, has been of increasing inequality. That’s very likely the result of globalisation, as people at the top of the wealth pyramid benefited far more from it.

Incidentally, the rise in the wealth of the top 1 percent could be one reason why the capital markets have done so well over the period. The rich save a large proportion of their income and some of this will go to the equity markets. In developing economies, capital flowing in from the rich economies has been another potent factor.

It’s worth noting, though, that the top 1 percent have a much lower share of wealth in countries such as the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan and Norway. In fact, as the chart shows, the share of the top 1 percent ranges all the way from 14.6 percent (The Netherlands) to 48.9 percent (Brazil). That suggests more inclusive policy can make a difference, but only up to a point. The fact remains, as the chart shows, that there are only a few exceptions to the Second Iron Law of Wealth Inequality-----the richest 1 percent in a country owns at least 20 percent of its wealth.

What about the top ten percent? Chart 2 has the details. Apart from the Netherlands, the top ten percent in all countries have more than 50 percent of the nation’s wealth. The Third Iron law of Wealth Inequality therefore states that the top 10 percent of the population owns more than half the nation’s wealth. The few exceptions, of course, only prove the rule. Autocratic nations, democratic nations, developing nations, developed nations, even a theocratic state like Iran, all obey the iron laws of wealth inequality. Note that Russia and the US are very much alike in this respect, inasmuch as the richest 10 percent in their countries have more or less a similar share of wealth.

The WID is maintained by scholars in over seventy countries and is funded by institutions such as the European Research Council, the UN Development Programme, Berkeley University, the Ford Foundation and many other universities—it therefore has excellent credentials. Nevertheless, estimating wealth inequality is far from being an exact science.

To ensure transparency about its data sources, the WID has an Inequality Transparency Index that assigns scores to the quality of information on wealth and income data in a country. For instance, the score for India, out of a maximum of twenty and a minimum of zero, is 4. For Iran, it is 3. For large parts of Africa is it 1. And for North Korea, Cuba, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela, it is zero. The WID says, ‘28 countries have a score of “0”, which means that neither survey data nor fiscal data is available in this country…….For these countries, the best we can do is to estimate their level of inequality via regional imputation, i.e. by assuming that they have a similar level of inequality as countries in the same region and/or with similar average income or political system.’ That approach obviously contains many pitfalls---the WID data show that wealth distribution in South and North Korea is more or less the same, which is a very dubious conclusion.

At the other end, Denmark, Italy, Sweden, Uruguay, France, the United States, the United Kingdom and Norway publish very good data and they have scores between 13 and 16.5, the highest grades.

But if the data given in the World Inequality Database is correct, a hundred years after Michels’ published his Iron Law of Oligarchy, it’s clear that, irrespective of the political system, elites in every country capture a hugely disproportionate share of wealth. Note that the trend towards oligopoly, the business equivalent of oligarchy, has been well documented.

Communism was an exception---in Mao’s China and the USSR, inequality was much lower. Chart 1 shows that in China in 1995, when its turn towards capitalism was still in the initial stages, the share of the top 1 percent was much lower, and the share of the bottom half much higher, than in other countries.

The data suggest that while more inclusive policies may have some impact on the distribution of resources, particularly the share of the top 1 percent, there are limits to redistribution. The Italian elite theorists seem to have got it right.