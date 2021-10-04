The stock market’s hot summer became a swoon. Where does it go next?

Matt Phillips Just four weeks ago, the stock market looked unstoppable. Seven straight months of gains had left the S&P 500 index up 21% for the year, corporations enjoyed record profits and economists predicted the fastest growth in decades. All that changed in September. The S&P 500 suffered its worst monthly drop since the start of the pandemic, as investors jettisoned tech stocks, small companies and industrial shares in the face of a befuddling mix of signals about the next chapter of...