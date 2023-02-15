 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Joe Biden wants an Aatmanirbhar America

Akshobh Giridharadas
Feb 15, 2023 / 11:51 AM IST

Despite Russian and Chinese aggressions, one would argue that President Biden's State of the Union was as domestic-focused as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget speech

US President Joe Biden (left) shakes hands with Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy before Biden delivered his State of the Union address on February 07, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

February is a funny month. It’s short but brutally cold if you’re in the Northeast corner of the Americas. The month isn’t even consistent, with a slight addendum in the Gregorian calendar every four years. But let me Leap to the point then.

Washington and New Delhi don’t have identical Februarys, certainly not in the weather, Washington is colder. But both capitals presented key speeches this month. For India, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the last full Union Budget before the General Elections of 2024. President Biden presented his State of the Union Address, as the new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy sat stoic, unimpressed with a look as cold as a Washington winter that was juxtaposed with Biden’s deputy, Vice President Kamala Harris, warm, ebullient applauses with every major announcement.

February also marks the one-year anniversary, since Russian Vladimir President marched into Ukraine like it was 1939. The month also saw a Chinese spy balloon shot down from American skies. The State Department didn’t mince its words when it said Beijing had sent the balloon as part of a Chinese military-directed surveillance effort to gather key intel over sensitive sites over continental United States. Beijing was quick to retaliate with its unique brand of wolf warrior-style diplomacy. The foreign ministry spokesperson sent the riposte in saying that Washington had spied on China at least on ten such previous occasions.

Tensions between Beijing and Washington have hit a nadir, so much so that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed (not yet cancelled) his first official diplomatic visit to Beijing.