HomeNewsOpinion

The shipping industry is sending SOS signals 

Shishir Asthana   •

A falling BDI indicates lower demand for ships to transport goods, mainly dry bulk such as coal, iron ore, cement, fertilisers. These are mainly raw materials for finished goods indicating a slowing growth for the global economy

Despite the optimism, there is no guarantee the 110-year-old Endurance will be located (Representational image, credit: Unsplash)
Highlights  The Baltic’s Dry Bulk Freight Index lost 74 points, or 5.9%, to 1,176, a day after posting its biggest daily percentage loss in decades.  The Capesize index dropped 119 points or 7.3%, and their average daily earnings decreased by $986 to $12,575.  The Supramax index lost 56 points reaching its lowest level in more than two years.  The BDI has fallen by over 80 percent since October 2021 nearing the 90 percent fall in 2008 during the financial crisis.  The container freight index is at 50 percent of its...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers