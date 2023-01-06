The shipping industry is sending SOS signals 

Highlights The Baltic’s Dry Bulk Freight Index lost 74 points, or 5.9%, to 1,176, a day after posting its biggest daily percentage loss in decades. The Capesize index dropped 119 points or 7.3%, and their average daily earnings decreased by $986 to $12,575. The Supramax index lost 56 points reaching its lowest level in more than two years. The BDI has fallen by over 80 percent since October 2021 nearing the 90 percent fall in 2008 during the financial crisis. The container freight index is at 50 percent of its...