The savings glut of the rich

Manas Chakravarty   •

The IMF’s World Economic Outlook says that for the top 10 emerging market economies, excluding China, the savings share of the top 10 percent has gone up from 5.87 percent in 1995 to over 13 percent in 2014

The latest edition of the International Monetary Fund’s World Economic Outlook (WEO) has an explanation for the global savings glut, a concept popularised by former US Fed chief Ben Bernanke almost twenty years ago. Bernanke had, in a speech in 2005, said there was a global savings glut---the result of many factors, including ageing populations in advanced economies, the need for developing nations to build up forex reserves and a sharp rise in oil prices.  The IMF adds another...

