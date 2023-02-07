English
    The Rothschilds are so done with the markets

    The family is taking its storied boutique bank private. Minority shareholders are on the spot

    Chris Hughes
    February 07, 2023 / 05:08 PM IST
    An entrance to the building which houses the Rothschild & Co. office in Paris, France. Concordia, a holding controlled by the Rothschild family, is planning to take the eponymous French bank private in a deal that values it about 3.7 billion.

    What’s the point of being listed? Even the bankers are wondering. Rothschild & Co.’s controlling family wants to take it private, arguing investors don’t appreciate the storied boutique bank’s long-term potential. It’s the latest case of private buyers exploiting stock-market indifference.

    In the US, the trend for financial firms has been in the other direction: Entrepreneurial advisory shops specialising in mergers and acquisitions have been lining up to go public since Goldman Sachs Group Inc. became the last major Wall Street firm to take a listing in 1999. Perella Weinberg Partners’s merger with a blank-check firm reinforced the trend.

    The attractions of going public are clear enough for such boutiques. Selling a stake enables founders to cash in and creates equity that can be used to reward staff. An initial public offering is the default route simply because a sale to another financial firm is hard to engineer. The bulge-bracket firms don’t need to buy you; and private equity funds are going to drive a hard bargain.

    But things are more complicated over at Rothschild. For all its history, Rothschild is another mid-cap European stock that’s thinly traded and suffers limited analyst coverage.