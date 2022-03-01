The road ahead for Madhabi Puri Buch as SEBI’s chairperson

The appointment of Madhabi Puri Buch as SEBI’s chairperson with effect from March 1 could potentially herald a new era for market deregulation, and prompt enforcement actions.

With more than three decades of experience in the financial markets, Buch is the first person from the private sector as also the first woman to head the securities market regulator, not to mention the youngest. She has previously headed ICICI Securities Limited, and was an executive director of ICICI Bank, after which she also served as a consultant to the New Development Bank in Shanghai, set up by the BRICS, before joining SEBI in 2017.

Even during her tenure at SEBI, she headed several committees and handled several portfolio including surveillance, collective investment schemes and investment management, with her most recent appointment being the head of the Advisory Committee for Leveraging Regulatory and Technology Solutions in December. The committee was set up to ‘enhance technological capabilities and explore appropriate technology solutions for early detection of market anomalies’, which would essentially help SEBI design various in-house technology systems, a must-have in today’s day and age where fintech startups and technological advancement have penetrated almost every aspect of the securities market. In such times, the need of the hour is for the regulator to be two steps ahead of the market to stay relevant and not play catch-up.

In fact, Buch’s domain knowledge and multiple decades of experience with the private sector, coupled with years of experience at SEBI, could provide her a unique leverage in terms of guiding SEBI to upskill and upgrade to adequately perform its regulatory role.

That said, one of the key reforms expected during her upcoming three-year tenure as the chairperson of SEBI, is the development of robust internal mechanisms for SEBI to improve in-house investigative agencies in insider trading, and securities fraud actions. Moreover, with recent criticism over SEBI’s handling of the NSE colocation matter and other pending matters, it will be up to the former whole-time member to oversee that the regulator acts proactively and effectively, though fairly.

At the same time, building investor confidence and strengthening SEBI’s ongoing efforts to deepen the corporate bond market in India by encouraging retail participation, and removing regulatory arbitrage should be one of the key focus areas for SEBI. Having dealt with the debt market over decades as a professional, she has special skills and knowledge in the domain. Probably, the most important change would be speed of enforcement and investigation, of course while maintaining the quality.

At a time when both the domestic and the global markets are rattled with volatility, especially in the backdrop of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, Madhabi Puri Buch’s appointment as SEBI’s chairperson could well pave the way for a more practical, data-driven, and hands-on approach being adopted by the market regulator. A method she has been adept at in her previous avatar.