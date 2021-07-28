The risk from China’s bid to soften steel prices is growing

China’s effort to bend iron ore and steel prices to its will has not been very successful. But that is not going stop it from trying new methods till it succeeds, it appears. This week, news reports, said the country is considering additional export tariffs ranging from 10-25 percent and it may levy them on hot rolled coils as well. These are chiefly used by industries such as automobiles and consumer durables while long products (rebars, for example) are used mainly in the...