The Red Queen, nihilists and other insights from the MPC minutes

The minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held on June 6-8 make for entertaining reading. Jayanth Varma, who is rapidly proving to be the enfant terrible of the MPC, compared RBI’s inflation fight to Lewis Carroll’s Red Queen in ‘Through the Looking Glass’, who tells Alice, ‘Now here, you see, it takes all the running you can do to stay in the same place. If you want to get somewhere else, you must run twice as fast...