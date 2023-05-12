English
    The Reading List: May 12, 2023

    A selection of articles and social media gems from the world of economy, business and finance, curated by our research and opinion teams

    Moneycontrol Opinion
    May 12, 2023 / 06:52 PM IST
    Reading list

    A selection of articles we read this past week. You can browse through them and turn up with some new thoughts and views on Monday.

    In a world strapped for time, we thought you may find it useful to have a selection of articles we read this past week. As the week winds down, you can browse through them and turn up with some new thoughts and views on Monday. It's a broad mix of topics but mainly from the world of business, economy and finance. Occasionally, we may stray from these subjects.

These links may be from external websites we frequent or shared by people we follow on social media.

    These links may be from external websites we frequent or shared by people we follow on social media.

    Whether pause or pivot, look to bonds

    The search for a better investment recipe

    The greed of US CEOs is astonishing

    The Chinese view of deglobalization

    The importance of narrative

    On the misguided fury against stock buybacks

    EM quality local currency debt – another piece of the puzzle

    ChatGPT is causing a stock-market ruckus

    The West needs Russia to power Its nuclear comeback

    The six-billion-dollar man you've probably never heard of

    ​Articles written in Moneycontrol Pro are shared through our daily newsletter Pro Panorama and also curated in Pro Weekender (released on Saturday).

    That’s all folks. Enjoy your weekend!

    The Moneycontrol Pro Team​​

    Moneycontrol Opinion
    first published: May 12, 2023 06:52 pm