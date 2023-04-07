The RBI’s rate hike pause is flattering to deceive

The MPC's decision of pausing rate hike seems like a calculated gamble to give some relief to the fledgling growth in the economy.

The rate-setting panel of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has voted to leave the policy rates unchanged. As a result, the repo rate stays at 6.5 percent, with the corridor cap at 6.75 percent (the marginal standing facility rate) and the floor at 6.25 percent (the standing deposit facility rate) – levels last set in the February policy. The reason for the pause after six consecutive rate hikes since May 2022 seems to be the global uncertainty causing downside risks to growth. While domestic demand indicators seem robust, recent data from the US indicates slowing jobs growth. Along with the weakening jobs situation, the banking crisis in the US, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ (OPEC) announcement of supply cuts and the continuing war in Ukraine could all combine to herald the long-awaited global slowdown. If and when that happens, India’s exports will take a hit and the RBI may be preparing the economy for a soft landing.

Global Growth Concerns

The monetary policy committee (MPC) may have also factored in a pause in the Fed’s rate hike cycle. However, global oil prices have started hardening since the middle of March, even before the recent OPEC announcement. On top of it, US crude oil inventories have been witnessing a decline. Faced with twin challenges of slowing growth and rising inflation, the Fed might still go for a hike in its next policy in early May. Perhaps the MPC feels that it does not have to keep up with the Fed to protect the rupee anymore. The rupee has stabilised over the past six months and forex reserves have risen with the India-US interest rate differential now at almost 4 percent (based on the difference in 10-year yields), the highest since September 2022. Another reason for the MPC to keep the repo rate unchanged could be to help the government keep its borrowing costs low. But the government’s borrowing programme is evenly spread over the year and indeed its quantum was known to the RBI even before the last monetary policy based on the Union Budget announcement.

Sanguine About Domestic Growth

Returning to the RBI’s concern about a global slowdown impacting India’s growth, what seems odd is that this pessimism is not reflected in the RBI’s own growth projections. The RBI has actually upgraded its domestic growth projection for 2023-24 from 6.4 percent in the last policy statement to 6.5 percent this time. While the growth projections for the first half of the year have stayed the same, the second-half projections have been upgraded. This does not reflect any serious worries about growth that made the RBI lift its foot from the brake pedal.

It seems therefore that the MPC took a calculated gamble to give some relief to the fledgling growth in the economy. This is a deviation from its monetary policy mandate according to which inflation control is supposed to be the priority “while supporting growth”. Indeed, the underlying philosophy of inflation control is to be able to deliver sustainable growth by ensuring price stability and not to normalise the short-run trade-off between growth and inflation. But the MPC has chosen to prioritise growth this time.

Inflation Remains a Worry

So where does this leave the RBI? If inflation comes down in the next quarter, the MPC’s hitting the pause button would be vindicated. Thus, the only plausible explanation for the pause is that the RBI expects the previous hikes to show results now, factoring in the lags in monetary transmission. This is reflected in the RBI’s inflation projection for Q1 of 2023-24 at 5.1 percent, which is significantly lower than the current print of 6.4 percent. However, the RBI has projected inflation to go up to 5.4 percent in Q3 and Q4 of this year. That will not only take inflation above the target rate of 4 percent but also indicates an expectation of hardening prices over the next few quarters. If these projections come true, the RBI will have to act again. That explains the continuing focus on “withdrawal of accommodation” and the governor’s assertion that this is only a pause and not a pivot. A rate hike is probably coming soon.

Rudra Sensarma is Professor of Economics, Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode. Twitter: @RudraSensarma. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.