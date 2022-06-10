The power ‘Napalm Girl’ possessed 50 years ago has diminished today

Every photographer seeks an emotional response in the images they capture. Whether it’s astonishment or sympathy, shock or joy, the greatest success for any photographic image is in making the viewer feel something. There are very few images that have elicited an emotional response as powerful as Nick Ut’s ‘The Terror of War’ or, as it’s more commonly known, Napalm Girl, captured 50 years ago on June 8, 1972.

As one of the most powerful anti-war images captured on film, it has an iconic status. But it is worth examining its legacy. What did it achieve, and what did it not? Are such images of suffering, especially of children, meaningful today?

The image itself is a grainy black-and-white photo showing civilians running down a highway towards the camera, fleeing a napalm bomb attack in Trang Bang in Vietnam. In particular, the focus is on the screaming, naked nine-year-old girl, later identified as Phan Thi Kim Phuc, who has stripped off her clothes because they were burning her skin. Behind them, you can see soldiers, and off to the side, another photographer reloading his camera.

Young AP photographer Nick Ut, then aged only 19, was on the scene, and emptied the roll of Kodak Tri-X film in his Leica, to capture this horrific scene. One of those frames was this chilling image. It appeared on front pages across the world and went on to become one of the most powerful documents of the horrors of the Vietnam War. Phan Thi went on to survive the incident, in no small measure due to Ut’s timely help.

On an instinctive level, there’s a compelling case to publish a photograph. A photojournalist’s job is to document. Ever since photography was invented in the 19th century, the historical record is full of images that show humankind at its best, and its very worst. Of course, the naive hope is that the shock evoked by the latter will spur those with the power to do so, to stop the horrors, and those with the power of hindsight to not repeat them.

Take Napalm Girl. It did not change the course of the war itself. Nixon infamously wondered whether the photo itself had been “staged”. But it imprinted the horrors of incendiary warfare on the world’s conscience — inspiring movies, songs, books, art, and an entire movement against the usage of napalm, culminating in a 1980 UN Convention that barred its use on civilians.

What does this tell us?

The power of photographs to prick the conscience of those in power might be uncertain, yet it is still deeply influential in coalescing movements. Another striking example of this is the image of the brutalised body of Black teenager Emmet Till, circulated by his mother in 1955. It transformed the civil rights movement in the United States, inspiring a whole generation of Black Americans to join its ranks.

There’s a contemporary debate that echoes these questions. Some commentators in the US have been advocating for images of victims of mass shootings to be published so that they might stir politicians, gun manufacturers, and others to take meaningful steps to curb gun violence in the country.

But is this really a compelling line of thought? Is it worth showing the world graphic images of the brutalised bodies of little children in the hope that it stirs outrage and horror, hopefully leading to some change?

I am sympathetic to the impulse behind the movement to publish these images, and Phan Thi herself has come out in favour of it; but I am not entirely convinced, precisely because of what Napalm Girl failed to achieve. It may have won a Pulitzer for it – and cemented his place as one of the greats of 20th-century war photography – but the war in Vietnam dragged on for three more brutal years. The US did not stop using napalm either and went on to use it in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Publishing pictures of the horrors of gun violence may spur some shock and outrage, but at the end of the day, it is unclear what kind of changes this may effect, and whether there is enough of a potential benefit to outweigh the undeniable costs to be borne by the families of the victims of this violence to see these images circulate. Not to mention the fact that these pictures will also join the long lineup of horrific images being inflicted on a public day in and day out, eventually numbing our senses.

Susan Sontag said it better in her seminal work, On Photography: “Photographs shock insofar as they show something novel. Unfortunately, the ante keeps getting raised - partly through the very proliferation of such images of horror…Once one has seen such images, one has started down the road of seeing more - and more. Images transfix. Images anesthetize.”

Remember, the world in 2022 is far cry from Napalm Girl’s world in 1972. With the proliferation of the Internet, we are more anaesthetised than we have ever been before, more used to images of horror, and more blasé about what we see.

Therefore, the question of whether it is worth publishing pictures of children suffering is a much harder one to evaluate today. While I don’t have a clear answer to offer, I cannot help but conclude that the power that an image like Napalm Girl possessed 50 years ago is somewhat diminished now.

Vinay Aravind, a former corporate lawyer, is a Chennai-based photographer, and cinematographer. Twitter: @VinayAravind. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.