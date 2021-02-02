The political calculus behind Budget 2021

Representative Image

For the Narendra Modi-led central government, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that leads it, contesting and winning assembly polls have been their driving force since 2015. This zeal has significantly shaped its economic policymaking, including budgeting exercises.

But the Union Budget 2021-22, that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented on February 1, is the first since 2016 to somewhat depart from that template.

Here’s why.

In 2015, the BJP lost both the polls to take place that year: Delhi and Bihar. The losses happened in the aftermath of its tabling the contentious land Bill, which had made Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accuse the government of being a ‘suit boot sarkar’.

Subsequently, the government took to talking less about its reform agenda, the centrepiece of its 2014 manifesto, and turned to ‘garib kalyan’ or welfare of the poor. Of the five assembly polls that took place in 2016, the BJP won in Assam for the first time ever. None expected it to win in its non-traditional areas of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry and West Bengal.

The BJP’s plans were firmly set on winning the biggest prize in the Indian politics — Uttar Pradesh in 2017. Under the ‘garib kalyan yojana’, the government launched several schemes from the summer of 2016 onwards, including the Ujjwala Yojana. It also embraced the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS), which it had until then reviled.

The post-COVID-19 economic decline has forced the BJP to review its ‘garib kalyan’ strategy to win elections. This could be temporary, but the reason here again is the 2022 UP assembly polls.

True, this year’s Budget has allocated funds for road construction in poll-bound states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Assam, and also for the welfare of tea garden workers in the latter two states. However, there are caveats to this.

The outlay is to be disbursed over three years. It remains to be seen how much of these funds would be available by the time the model code of conduct comes into effect, most probably in March.

In addition, the allocation for MGNREGA is Rs 73,000 crore, which is a significant 42 percent cut as against the revised estimate of Rs 1.12 lakh-crore. It is possible that the scheme could get more funds later in the year, as has happened in the past. But this again is unlikely to happen by the time of the elections in the five poll-bound states. The allocation for PM Kisan Nidhi is also slashed from Rs 75,000 crore to Rs 65,000 crore.

Of the five states, the BJP is a marginal player in three — Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. It hopes to retain power in Assam and has made a fervent bid to wrest power from the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. But by the evidence of the Budget, the BJP probably hopes that factors other than economic would get it past the post in the two states.

The reason for some of the courageous announcements in the Budget are dictated less by the forthcoming assembly polls, and more by the extenuating circumstances of the last one year. The government is conscious of the need to spur the economy and increase revenues, which explains the huge expenditure promised for infrastructure development.

The government seems aware that the spread of farm protests to not only Haryana and Rajasthan, but also western UP could hurt its chances in the assembly polls in UP in 2022, and have ramifications for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The UP assembly polls – also to the assemblies of Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur – are slated to take place within weeks after the tabling of the next budget in February 2022. It was in 2017 that the Modi government had brought forward the budget tabling day from February 28 to February 1.

Next year’s UP assembly polls and the ongoing farm crisis probably explain the efforts to augment revenue through the agriculture cess. The BJP would hope the farm crisis is resolved by the time the government presents its penultimate budget of its current tenure a month before the UP elections in February 2022, and that it has money in its kitty to announce schemes for UP and Punjab’s farmers.

Sitharaman has picked the next financial year to monetise government assets, and run the risk of facing flak on the issue from unions and the opposition. The government's Rs 1.75 lakh-crore disinvestment target is ambitious and would need to be met for it to have resources for welfare schemes and to purchase foodgrains at minimum support price in the crop cycles of 2021-22.

Western UP — a strong base for the BJP ever since the 2014 Lok Sabha polls — is part of India’s food bowl, and a region where government-run wholesale markets are functional, and foodgrains purchased at MSP.

The BJP would hope that by March 2022, when UP votes, the economy starts looking up and the farm crisis somewhat managed to pave the way for it embarking on its bid to retain the state with no other issue distracting from its main poll plank of the construction of the ‘grand’ Ram temple in Ayodhya.