The plans to power cars with cooking oils don't stand a chance

David Fickling
Apr 26, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST

There isn't enough of it. Against 200 million metric tonnes of vegetable oil every year, oil production is nearly 5 billion tons. So all the oilseeds in the world can't power vehicles beyond a couple of weeks. And they are needed for human and animal consumption too

The world produces a bit more than 200 million metric tons of vegetable oil every year. But oil production comes to nearly 5 billion tons, so all the oilseeds in the world wouldn’t be able to fuel our vehicles for much more than a couple of weeks. (Source: Bloomberg)

Is there any way the auto industry can withstand the onslaught of electric vehicles? Chevron Corp is hoping so.

The oil producer sent three Toyota Motor Corp models on a trip across the US last week with the objective of proving that its “renewable gasoline blend” might provide a better option for decarbonising road transport than battery-powered vehicles. Fossil fuels make up less than half of the blend and it’s more than 40 percent less carbon-intensive than conventional gasoline, according to Chevron.

This isn’t just marketing. The company spent $3.15 billion last year taking over Renewable Energy Group Inc, or REG, a leading producer of biodiesel. Crucial to that deal was REG’s expertise in turning waste into fuel — roughly 70 percent of the feedstocks for its bio-refineries comes from waste oil and waste agricultural produce.

That’s a tempting prospect. It’s relatively easy to convert the sort of sugars and vegetable oils that you’ll find in your kitchen cupboard into biofuels, but there’s only so much of that stuff you can produce. Soybeans or sugarcane that are used to power vehicles aren’t being used to nourish humans, and with a global market for agricultural produce that means cars are often privileged over the one-tenth of humanity who go hungry. From next to nothing in the 1990s before the current round of gasoline blending mandates came in, fuel now accounts for a larger share of America’s farm produce than food for domestic consumption.

