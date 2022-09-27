The peak in oil and gas prices is behind us 

Highlights The sharp fall in energy prices indicates the commodity supercycle is a myth The world is staring at demand destruction OPEC is a spent force Putin’s gamble in Ukraine has failed Gas prices are much lower than their peak in end-August The worst is over for oil and gas shortages Last week Russian president and strongman Vladimir Putin dropped a bombshell on the world. Figuratively speaking, of course. He threatened to deploy nuclear weapons in his war against Ukraine. Oil and gas prices spiked, but the...