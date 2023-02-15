 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The OPEC+ oil plan for 2023 brings new inflationary risks

Javier Blas
Feb 15, 2023 / 03:51 PM IST

Leaving crude output flat may inflict higher energy costs on the global economy

The OPEC+ oil cartel has a plan for 2023 – and, for now at least, it involves doing absolutely nothing. Having spoken to multiple officials during a Middle East trip last week, the words I heard most often were “stay put,” followed by “wait and see.”

The group, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, feels vindicated about its cautious approach. In October, weeks before the US mid-term elections, it cut production, triggering a political onslaught from Washington. Despite the cut, Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined to $75 a barrel from $95 during the final quarter of last year due to weak Chinese demand and strong oil exports from sanctioned Russia and Iran. For OPEC+ officials, the 20 percent drop is a validation of its guarded attitude. If that prudent strategy paid off last year, it should work again in 2023, the thinking goes.

It’s tempting to think that what did the job in 2022 will work again this year. But OPEC+ is taking a gamble: If the group gets its supply and demand calculations wrong, it risks inflicting higher energy prices on a world still fighting elevated inflation. Already, Brent prices have recovered from the December lows. After Russia last week announced it was cutting its oil production by 5 percent — or about 500,000 barrels a day — in response to Western sanctions, prices rose to just above $85 a barrel.