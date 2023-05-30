The Nifty breaks out of its range, but is the rally sustainable?

The upsurge in the equity markets is not in India alone. In fact, most leading equity markets have been doing quite well for the past few months

The Nifty, which has been stuck in a 2,000-point range between 16,000 and 18,000 for much of the past two years, is finally breaking out of this range and is ready to surge higher. However, the optimism generally seen near all-time highs seems to be completely missing this time around. Investors seem to be grappling with negative news flow related to a host of domestic concerns and global uncertainties. Domestically, there is a possibility of weak monsoons that could further...