The New Work Vocabulary: Quiet layoffs, chaotic working, career cushioning

Beth Kowitt
Apr 26, 2023 / 05:38 PM IST

The emerging vocabulary of work is no longer coming from those at the top but is instead bubbling up from the bottom. Employees, not their bosses, are the ones developing the TikTok and Twitter friendly words

Business jargon hasn’t always been such an accurate gauge of the workplace zeitgeist, in large part because it’s long been controlled by the people in charge to motivate and indoctrinate. (Source: Bloomberg)

For an early indicator of the emerging mood and mindset of the American workforce, follow the business buzzwords.

Within the tech sector, as it undergoes massive headcount reductions, there are whispers of “backdoor layoffs” and “quiet layoffs” — shorthand for a company’s attempts to cut its employee base by making conditions so unpleasant or untenable that workers quit on their own accord. The long-dominant pandemic phenomenon of “quiet quitting” is taking a backseat to “career cushioning,” or making a backup plan for your current job when you’re freaked out about getting fired.

The latest developments in the language of business carry a clear message: There’s a lot less posturing on the part of workers and a lot more fear and angst as the pendulum of power swings away from employees and back toward their companies and bosses.

Business jargon hasn’t always been such an accurate gauge of the workplace zeitgeist, in large part because it’s long been controlled by the people in charge to motivate and indoctrinate — raise your hand if your employer calls itself a “purpose-driven” or “values-led” organisation — or to soften the unpleasantries of corporate life. (PSA: A company-wide email that includes the words “headcount rationalisation” or “organisational flattening” means someone somewhere is getting fired.) Part of business jargon’s power is that its cringey and seemingly harmless nature masks just how effective it can be at persuading, cajoling, and manipulating.