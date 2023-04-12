 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The New National Party Pecking Order: How CPI, India’s main opposition between 1947-64, fell out and newbie AAP entered

Sagarneel Sinha
Apr 12, 2023 / 03:03 PM IST

From welfare delivery to religiosity and personality projection, AAP quickly cottoned on to some elements that excite Indian voters while the century-old-CPI stuck to dogmas on state control and class identities and made political blunders like the 1964 split and the support to Emergency

With CPI losing the national party status, the idea of reunification between the two communist parties – CPI and CPM – is likely to get more attention.

The Communist Party of India, established in 1925, is one of the oldest existing political parties and is the only party in the country’s electoral history to use the same symbol of corn and sickle since the first general elections of 1951-52. On Monday, the Election Commission revoked the national party status of CPI and a few other parties, while granting the same to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party founded in 2012.

Contrasting Fortunes

To be fair, CPI, which was the second largest party in the 1951-52, 1957, and 1962 Lok Sabha elections, had lost much of its base years ago. The split in CPI in 1964 leading to the formation of CPI(Marxist) was the major blow to the party. A large section of CPI leaders and its base went to CPM, which somehow has been able to retain its national party status.

Presently, CPI has only two MPs in the Lok Sabha while CPM has only three. CPI lost the status after losing the state party status in West Bengal and Odisha. Some of the well known parliamentarians of CPI like Hiren Mukherjee, Geeta Mukherjee, Indrajit Gupta and Gurudas Dasgupta were from West Bengal and today the party doesn’t even have state party status there. It is now a state party only in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Manipur.