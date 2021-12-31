MARKET NEWS

The metaverse signals a coming disruption in several sectors

The pandemic has given legs to the shift to a virtual world. As companies join the metaverse race, it will upend how many sectors have done business

Amit Jaju
December 31, 2021 / 10:38 AM IST
In sheer technology terms, the metaverse will demand data processing power and bandwidth at a scale that is difficult to imagine. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

How do you define reality in a world where people spend so much time in the virtual space? Maybe it’s a construct the human mind uses to perceive objects, rather life in a three-dimensional space. Often assumed to be impossible to be replicated, fiction fantasy movies like “The Matrix” and “Ready Player One” have provided a glimpse into what the replicated version of reality looks like. Over the last few months, with the advent of talk about creation of a...

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers