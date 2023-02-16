 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

The mega Air India order for 470 airplanes embody Indian economy’s take-off to greater heights

Karan Bhasin
Feb 16, 2023 / 12:56 PM IST

Higher economic growth in India is having positive spillover effects in different parts of the world – take jobs being created in the US and UK. The lesson for India and the states from Air India’s privatisation is to turn over more PSUs to private hands

January 27 marks one year of Air India (AI) returning to the Tata fold

In December last year, during my most recent visit to India, I had a chance to travel to two cities apart from Delhi. It was difficult to miss the energy at Indian airports, especially those terminals that cater exclusively to domestic passengers.

The experience at the Delhi airport made it visibly clear that India’s aviation sector was doing visibly well – both in absolute terms and also relative to their international peers. This should not come as a surprise given that India is back to being the world’s fastest growing major economy.

Tata Deal’s Significance

In the current financial year, India would add disproportionately to the global GDP due to its higher growth rate and it will very likely continue to punch above its weight over the coming few years. To put things in perspective, this could prove to be the first decade where India’s growth rate is close to 50 per cent higher than China’s growth rate, if not more.