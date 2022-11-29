HomeNewsOpinion

COVID protests lay bare the contradictions of Chinese capitalism

Manas Chakravarty   •

The principal contradiction in China is between capitalism and the markets on the one hand and a Stalinist state on the other

On November 24, people in eight districts of Zhengzhou with a total of 6.6 million residents were told to stay home for five days. Daily mass testing was ordered in what the city government called a “war of annihilation” against the virus. (Image: AP)
Highlights In Marxist theory, contradictions or opposing forces and the struggle between them are supposed to be the driving force of history There are many contradictions in China at present The biggest contradiction is between Xi Jinping’s zero-COVID policy and the wishes of the Chinese people The bursting of the real estate bubble, a looming demographic disaster, very high debt, a rising incremental capital output ratio, the economic war with the US, the crackdown on the private sector are other problems Xi Jinping has...

