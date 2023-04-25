 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The managing class has failed frontline workers

Adrian Wooldridge
Apr 25, 2023 / 05:48 PM IST

Companies are paying a high cost for neglecting the hardships and aspirations of their hourly employees

Companies have made impressive progress on improving the management of knowledge-workers — understanding their needs. (Source: Bloomberg)

The management class has done a dismal job of managing frontline workers. These are the people who make, pack and deliver stuff, deal directly with customers, do the grunt work in hospitals and offices, and, particularly in the United States, are paid a wage rather than a salary: what the Bible calls “hewers of wood and drawers of water.”

Managers think about companies as hierarchies with the CEO at the top and the janitor at the bottom. Management theorists agonise about knowledge workers and their fragile egos. A study of how CEOs manage their time by two Harvard Business School luminaries, Michael Porter and Nitin Nohria, found that, on average, CEOs spend just 3 percent of their time with frontline workers, 6 percent with customers and 72 percent in meetings: 3 versus 72!

A handful of CEOs and gurus have tried to shift the focus. Bill George, CEO of Medtronic Plc from 1991 to 2001, established a 30/30/30/10 rule for his time — 30 percent with frontline workers, 30 percent with customers, 30 percent with executives and 10 percent with external constituencies. Hubert Joly, the CEO of Best Buy Co from 2012 to 2019 spent his first week as CEO not in the head office, despite the company’s mounting financial problems, but in its stores in St. Cloud, Minnesota, where he worked with customers and frontline workers wearing a “CEO in training” badge. As CEO, he made a point of meeting with thousands of foot soldiers. Zeynep Ton, a professor at the MIT Sloan School, established the Good Jobs Institute to try to improve the quality of frontline jobs.

The rest of the management world is beginning to catch up with these pioneers thanks, in large part, to COVID. The pandemic not only revealed how dependent we all are on the hewers of wood (in Britain we all banged pots and pans for health-care workers who are now striking for higher wages). It also revealed how bitterly many of them hate their jobs. In March 2022, the United States suffered from 11 million job vacancies — most of them frontline jobs in retail, health care, hotels, restaurants, call centers, etc. Similar shortages emerged across the rich world.