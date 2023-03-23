 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The latest IPCC climate crisis report paints nightmarish scenarios for our kids

Lara Williams
Mar 23, 2023 / 11:51 AM IST

If emissions remain high, a 70-year-old in 2090 could be living on a planet that’s 4℃ warmer than pre-industrial levels. Substantial impacts on water availability, heat and the health of both humans and animals are already happening

The IPCC doesn’t just highlight intergenerational climate injustice. It also focuses on injustice and the unequal suffering inflicted by global warming. (Image source: AFP/Representative)

I dearly hope to have children of my own some day. What they do with their time on Earth is theirs to choose, but the type of world they’ll inhabit will be determined by me and all of us — now — while they’re still a figment of my imagination. It’s a simple concept, but that doesn’t keep it from becoming increasingly dire.

That seriousness was brought home to me by a graphic in the latest UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Synthesis Report. The illustration is one of the first in the document — an update of the warming stripes first concocted by Ed Hawkins, professor of climate science at the University of Reading.


The color bars are dramatic, moving from cool blue to deep purple; they portray the changes in global temperature since 1900. The newly tweaked version in the IPCC report version projects several scenarios out to the year 2100 based on what we might do about our global emissions.

The revision that’s stuck in my head is the illustration with human silhouettes at the bottom of the graphic, courtesy of IPCC graphic officer Arlene Birt: It shows the lifespans of people born in 1950, 1980 and 2020 color-coded to their chronological place in the warming of the planet. Each generation has a completely different relationship to the Earth’s crisis.

“The warming I have experienced up to present day is much larger than the warming my parents experienced up to the same age,” says Alex Ruane, a member of the IPCC core writing team and co-director of the climate impacts group at the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies. “And when you look at the same sequence of icons for the present-day generations, you can see that the warming is much steeper.”

It also reveals just how much the decisions made today will have huge effects on the world of tomorrow. By the time a baby born in 2020 becomes a septuagenarian, the difference in the potential temperature change is larger even than the warming we have experienced up to the present day. In a scenario in which our emissions remain high, a 70 year old in 2090 could be living on a planet that’s 4℃ warmer than pre-industrial levels. If we’re successful in making deep, rapid and sustained cuts to our emissions, the planet will be only about 1.5℃ warmer. That’s a difference of 2.5℃. The planet is currently 1.1℃ hotter than the average between 1850 and 1900 — and that surge has already had substantial impacts on water availability, heat, and the health of both humans and animals.