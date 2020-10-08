The importance of disinvestment to capital receipts is growing

The disinvestment policy of Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs) was announced by the government in 1991 with an objective to put national resources and assets to optimal use, and in particular to unleash the productive potential inherent in the CPSUs. The government had also constituted a National Investment Fund (NIF) park with all the proceeds of disinvestment. It was decided that 75 percent of the annual income of the NIF would be used for financing social schemes and the remaining 25 percent to meet the capital investment requirement of profitable and revivable CPSUs.

However, disinvestment became a means to bridge the gap of fiscal deficit. The government right from July 1991 has consistently unstated that mitigating fiscal deficits is the only objective of disinvestment. The aim of this article is to analyse the share of disinvestment proceeds against the total deficits and against the capital receipts from 2014 to 2020.

Data reveals that prior to the second National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government (between 1991 and 2014), the share of disinvestment against the fiscal deficit was very meagre — just about 3 percent, and against capital receipt only 3-3.5 percent. On the other side, the realisation of disinvestment proceeds was 45-46 percent — almost half of the target. (see DIPAM). However, since 2014 the picture has gradually changed. It is because the proportional share of disinvestment proceeds against fiscal deficit and capital receipts has increased. (Table and Graph below)

Their relative ratios indicate that the proceeds are now contributing an important role in relation to both. The average growth of fiscal deficit as a percentage of GDP during 2014-20 stood at 3.7 percent, whereas the disinvestment proceeds as a percentage of fiscal deficit and an average was at 10.4 percent at the same time. This forms a significant proportion of total deficit during the period. Data suggests that the aim of the government to mitigate deficit financing is being materialised through the process of disinvestment.

The average capital receipts and the disinvestment proceeds for the same duration stood at Rs 6.66 lakh-crore and Rs 0.62 lakh-crore respectively. The proceeds from disinvestment formed 9.2 percent of the capital receipts. When we compare the capital receipts vis-a-vis disinvestment proceeds, we observe that the former is contributing significantly with wide fluctuations. The proceeds reached a highest of 14.2 percent in FY18 and hit lowest of 5.9 percent in FY20 of the capital receipts.

Therefore, it is observed that the disinvestment proceeds played an important role in relation to both the capital receipts and fiscal deficit during 2014-20. This also indicates that the government has met disinvestment proceeds against the target set. The government has achieved 83.4 percent target against the budget estimates and 109 percent against the revised estimates.

While the fiscal deficit is expected to be 10-12 percent, Debt/GDP ratio to be 85-90 percent, and revenues from other sources are dying up, the ambitious disinvestment target for FY21 which is 223 percent more than the revised estimate of Rs 65,000 crore of FY20 would be a major component of revenue for the government. So far, the government has already realised Rs 4,924.2 crore from HAL and Rs 771.5 crore from BDL via offer for sales in the current fiscal. In addition to this Rs 10,992 crore has been realised from Bharat bond through ETF tranche-II.

Now, the government is planning to seek the approval of the Cabinet to sell 25 percent stake of LIC to plug a broadening budget gap and to reduce fiscal deficit. The sale is likely to be done in tranches through public offer. The disinvestment of LIC will help the government increase its revenue at the time when COVID-19 has stalled it. However, the success of the IPO will be depending on the timing of the issue and market conditions.