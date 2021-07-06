The implications of China banning the Didi app

After cutting Jack Ma’s Ant Financial to size, the Chinese authorities have been turning the heat up on other Chinese tech giants. Alibaba, the e-commerce giant, was fined $2.8 billion in April for anti-monopoly violations. Since then China’s antitrust authority has been begun investigating the food-delivery giant Meituan, on similar grounds. China’s internet regulator is chasing hundreds of apps that it thinks collect personal data. Among the prominent companies in the list are food-delivery giant Meituan, ByteDance, Tencent and Baidu. The...