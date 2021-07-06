The implications of China banning the Didi app
If we play our cards smartly, China’s loss could be India’s gain
Jul 6, 2021 / 10:27 AM IST
After cutting Jack Ma’s Ant Financial to size, the Chinese authorities have been turning the heat up on other Chinese tech giants. Alibaba, the e-commerce giant, was fined $2.8 billion in April for anti-monopoly violations.
Since then China’s antitrust authority has been begun investigating the food-delivery giant Meituan, on similar grounds. China’s internet regulator is chasing hundreds of apps that it thinks collect personal data. Among the prominent companies in the list are food-delivery giant Meituan, ByteDance, Tencent and Baidu.
The...