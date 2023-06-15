The impact of El Nino on global inflation, GDP, agriculture and commodity prices 

In terms of the economic impact, El Niño's impact on inflation is complex and can vary across regions

Highlights El Nino has been declared by the US Climate Prediction Centre to have officially arrived Over the past 100 years, El Niño events have left an indelible mark on global weather patterns, impacting ecosystems, economies, and livelihoods across the world It is likely to push global mean temperature to within striking distance of the 1.5 degree C limit set out in the Paris agreement on climate change This year has already brought record-breaking April heat to Spain, extensive wildfires to Canada and,...