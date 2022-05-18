HomeNewsOpinion

The hunt for Goldilocks: Central banks search for neutral rates

Financial Times   •
©The Financial Times Limited 2020 May 18, 2022 / 01:20 PM IST
The tricky part: Policymakers get it wrong and let inflation jump out of control by keeping rates too low, or trigger a brutal recession by increasing too much

Fed chair Jerome Powell
Martin Arnold in Frankfurt, Colby Smith in Washington and Chris Giles in London Almost all central bankers in the US and Europe agree rates must rise to tackle soaring inflation. What is open for debate is where they should stop. Monetary policymakers and markets are trying to assess where lies the “Goldilocks”, or neutral, level of rates — the optimal level where an economy is neither overheating or being held back. But, after almost 15 years of tepid inflation and ultra-low...

