The hunt for Goldilocks: Central banks search for neutral rates

Fed chair Jerome Powell

Martin Arnold in Frankfurt, Colby Smith in Washington and Chris Giles in London Almost all central bankers in the US and Europe agree rates must rise to tackle soaring inflation. What is open for debate is where they should stop. Monetary policymakers and markets are trying to assess where lies the “Goldilocks”, or neutral, level of rates — the optimal level where an economy is neither overheating or being held back. But, after almost 15 years of tepid inflation and ultra-low...