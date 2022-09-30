The Green Pivot: Will Tata Motors’ electrifying bet on small cars be a gamechanger?

Tata Tiago EV | The Tiago will be their entry-level hatchback and will likely be powered by the same motor as the Tigor EV that is also currently on sale. This means while performance should be roughly the same, the Tiago EV will undercut the Tigor EV so as to provide customers with a cheaper option in the EV segment. The Tiago EV is expected to be powered by a 26 kWh battery pack, which, in turn, powers an electric motor that produces 74 hp of maximum power and 170 Nm of torque. While the Tigor EV is currently the cheapest EV in Tata’s line-up, starting at Rs 11.99 lakh, the Tiago EV should get a starting price tag of somewhere near the Rs 8-10 lakh mark. In terms of equipment, expect roughly the same list of features as that available on the ICE Tiago, but with a few updates to keep things fresh and futuristic. As for range, the Tiago EV is expected to be capable of roughly 310 km on a single charge. (Image: Tata Motors)

Highlights TaMo’s EV sales comprise 8 percent of domestic car sales Cost differential between ICE and EVs in affordable segment is still high Lack of charging infrastructure is a key deterrent to EV adoption TaMo has an edge over peers in EVs with its strong sales growth Media blitzkriegs about new vehicle launches seem to fire up automobile shares. A few months ago, Maruti Suzuki India’s stock rose when it made public plans to compete aggressively in the sports utility vehicles (SUVs) segment, the absence of...