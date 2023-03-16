The Green Pivot: Robust order book steers Thermax out of the woods

Highlights Order flow across industries -- steel, cement, food, pharma -- is robust Order book of Rs 9,900 crore holds promise of revenue growth Operating scale could see a bump-up in margins Loss-making overseas subsidiaries are a drag Will the stock see a re-rating? Around three years ago, when Ashish Bhandari took over as managing director and chief executive officer of Thermax, he faced challenges from a weak macroeconomic milieu, dull capital expenditure cycle in India and overseas, and the first wave of COVID-19. Capital...