The Green Pivot: Robust order book steers Thermax out of the woods

Vatsala Kamat

Private sector order flows have seen robust additions. Strong execution and supply chain management skills are bound to translate these orders into better revenue growth

Thermax's stock has rallied in the last three months with the Rs 9,900 crore order-book adding heft to valuations. Representative image
Highlights Order flow across industries -- steel, cement, food, pharma -- is robust Order book of Rs 9,900 crore holds promise of revenue growth  Operating scale could see a bump-up in margins  Loss-making overseas subsidiaries are a drag Will the stock see a re-rating?  Around three years ago, when Ashish Bhandari took over as managing director and chief executive officer of Thermax, he faced challenges from a weak macroeconomic milieu, dull capital expenditure cycle in India and overseas, and the first wave of COVID-19. Capital...

