HomeNewsOpinion

 The Green Pivot | Indian agriculture: call for greater global food security 

  •

Sustainable production, sustainable consumption, and reduced food wastage are key actions required to solve the climate challenge and therein drive greater food security

Sushma Vasudevan, Aparna Bijapurkar, Sidhant Jain The impact of climate change is happening on a global scale. From drastic shifts in weather patterns, rising sea levels, forest fires, floods and droughts to shortage of food and risk to life from pollution and greenhouse gases, climate change is crying out for drastic action by nations and people on a global scale. Last year, the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow (COP26) brought together world leaders and scores of participants that focused on...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers