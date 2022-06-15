Sushma Vasudevan, Aparna Bijapurkar, Sidhant Jain The impact of climate change is happening on a global scale. From drastic shifts in weather patterns, rising sea levels, forest fires, floods and droughts to shortage of food and risk to life from pollution and greenhouse gases, climate change is crying out for drastic action by nations and people on a global scale. Last year, the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow (COP26) brought together world leaders and scores of participants that focused on...