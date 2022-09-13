HomeNewsOpinion

The Green Pivot: India needs more than production incentives for green hydrogen push 

Indrajit Basu   •

In addition to the supply-side incentives, India also needs a push to demand for green hydrogen, by mandating its use in production processes and transportation 

Representative image
India has joined the global race to establish a green hydrogen economy, with marquee names from the industry pledging billions to projects of this future-fuel. But the country needs more than the production-linked incentives that it has announced so far to kick-start its hydrogen dreams, cut its energy imports, and fulfil its carbon reduction goals. While India's green hydrogen blueprints offer several advantages for setting up a facility, investors are still waiting for a policy to encourage fossil-fuel intensive industrial...

