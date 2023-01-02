HomeNewsOpinion

The Green Pivot: Clean power play — A bitter-sweet punch of three Ps

Abhijit Kumar Dutta   •

Unless performance picks up, India’s clean power goals can get short-circuited despite promises and potential

India’s energy demand is on an upward trajectory, it could rise over 3 percent annually, according to the International Energy Agency. (Representational image)
Highlights India’s power generation capacity to reach 820 GW by 2030 Of this, 500 GW will come from non-fossil sources Non-fossil contribution in the total energy mix to go up to 60 percent from the present 40 percent But solar and wind lagging, annual capacity addition is not inspiring Hydro projects energising non-fossil capacity addition The government needs to plug glitches that impede solar and wind power projects India’s paradigm of clean power progress is a bitter-sweet punch of three Ps — potential, promises, and performance....

