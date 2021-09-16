The Green Pivot: Auto PLI aims at driving the sector for new-age technology

Clearly, the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the automotive (auto) sector reiterates the government’s focus on driving green mobility. In the last six months, notwithstanding the pandemic afflictions, three announcements---the FAME II incentives, the PLI scheme for manufacture of Advanced Chemistry Cells (ACC) and the auto PLI---- are aimed at driving demand and supporting the manufacture of new age technologies. With climate change becoming a global agenda and nations striving to meet ambitious targets on net zero emissions at least...