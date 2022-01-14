MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

The Green Pivot | A green Budget to move towards climate goals

Sitharaman’s annual financial statement should have a dedicated section articulating the proposed steps, fiscal or otherwise, to help the country fulfil its Glasgow pledge

Abhijit Kumar Dutta
January 14, 2022 / 10:43 AM IST
The Green Pivot | A green Budget to move towards climate goals

Source: Shutterstock

As Nirmala Sitharaman prepares her annual financial statement for the next fiscal year under the Omicron cloud, the finance minister will also have to be mindful of another threat that is keeping everyone worried. The risk of climate change is no less a cause for concern for the central government than the COVID pandemic. Just as it is pulling out all the stops to fight the coronavirus, the Modi administration needs to marshal all available resources to ensure that India...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | India can be a growth outlier. And how!

    Jan 13, 2022 / 04:07 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Infy the showstopper, buyback tailwind for TCS, Startup Street, ABC of crypto trading and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers