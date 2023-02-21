HomeNewsOpinion

The great Indian equity sale: Are you game for it?

Shyam Sekhar   •

The stage is set for a de-rating of valuations in Indian equities. This may well be the time for investors to pick up stocks from distressed sellers 

The Street knows it has to revisit expectations now and companies are not going to make much of a positive difference through business performance in the near term
Highlights The markets were expecting companies to justify their higher valuations through business performance in the recent December quarter Most companies have fallen short Valuations are hanging in thin air on a hope and a prayer The valuation re-set could be very quick, especially for smaller companies Falling liquidity in the banking system and higher cost of funds would be a drag on near-to-medium term earnings PE de-rating usually does not reverse before swinging to the other extreme of low valuations The time to buy is always...

