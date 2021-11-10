The good, the bad, and the ugly of SEBI's T+1 rule

Sebi | PC-Shutterstock

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has again got its way on what it feels is right in the interest of the retail investor. Both the Indian stock exchanges -- BSE and NSE – have agreed to introduce the T+1 settlement cycle in a phased manner from 25 February 2022. In a T+2 settlement cycle, the trade is settled two days after the transaction while in the T+1 cycle the settlement cycle will be completed the very next...